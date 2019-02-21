CAPE MAY — East Lynne Theater Company will present a play-writing workshop next month.
Instructor Gayle Stahlhuth, artistic director at East Lynne, uses writing and simple acting exercises to trigger the writer's imagination.
The workshop is geared for those who have written plays as well as those who have always wanted to try their hand at writing a play. Participants are encouraged to create short plays during the workshop.
Aside from performing, directing, and producing, Stahlhuth is also a produced playwright, who has received writing commissions from The Smithsonian Institution, Theatreworks/USA and The Illinois and Missouri Humanities Councils, and grants from The New Jersey Humanities Council.
Her plays have been performed at such places as the NYC International Fringe Festival, the Samuel French One-Act Festival, Manhattan Theatre Club, Arvada Center in Denver, the Pennsylvania Stage Company, the Phoenix Theater in Indianapolis, and East Lynne.
She has taught playwriting to a variety of ages throughout the country at theaters, universities, libraries, public schools and writing conferences. For several years, Gayle was a popular workshop leader at the now-disbanded North Wildwood Beach Writer’s Conference.
The workshop will take place 6:30 to 8:30 Tuesday, March 12, at the First Presbyterian Church, 500 Hughes Street. The fee is $10 and may be paid at the door. This fee is low due to the financial support of New Jersey Theatre Alliance’s Stages Festival. Advance registration is appreciated and may be made by calling 609-884-5898 or e-mail eastlynneco@aol.com.