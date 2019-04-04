Play date at the library
Atlantic County Library System/Egg Harbor City is holding storytime playdates on Mondays, April 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 at 10:30 am, for children ages 12-36 months. Registration for the programs is requested. Enjoy stories, rhymes, and songs to help your little one develop early literacy skills.
Love at first stitch needlecraft group
Atlantic County Library System/Egg Harbor City invites all adults and teens to come join a dedicated crafting group that meets weekly on Thursdays, April 4, 11, 18 and 25 at 6:30 pm. Whether you crochet, knit, or do any other type of needlecraft, all are welcome to learn and practice in this fun environment.
The escape-and-enjoy afternoon book club
Atlantic County Library System/Egg Harbor City will host an adult book club on Wednesday, March 20 at 3 pm. Registration is requested. Come discuss chosen books in an informal, friendly setting. The April selection is The Masterpiece: A Novel, by Fiona Davis.
Celebrate spring craft and storytime
Atlantic County Library System/Egg Harbor City will host a children’s craft event on Thursday, April 18 at 5 pm for ages 4-10. Registration is requested. Come celebrate spring with a fitting story and also create a cupcake flower to take home and enjoy. Please advise of any food allergies.
The funny farm at the library storytime
Atlantic County Library System/Egg Harbor City is offering a special story presentation for all ages on Saturday, April 27 at 1 pm. Registration for the free program is requested. Meet some of the animal residents of the Funny Farm Rescue Animal Sanctuary in Mays Landing, and hear Farley the Funny Farm Dog, by farm founder Laurie Zaleski, who co-authored the book with Matt Reeves.
Atlantic County Library System/Egg Harbor City is located at 134 Philadelphia Avenue, and may be reached by calling 609-804-1063.