EGG HARBOR CITY— The Egg Harbor City Neighborhood Preservation Program wants to hear from residents, business owners and property owners about how they see the present and future of the Philadelphia Avenue NPP project area. The responses received from the public will help guide projects that will be included in the NPP District Implementation Plan

The public is invited to participate in two focus groups sessions. The first session will be at Leatherhead Pub at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, with the second at Zion Lutheran Church at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23.

In addition to the focus group,s the program also is looking for public input through an online Community Engagement Survey which can be accessed through the city website — eggharborcity.org — and closes at midnight on Nov. 4. Both English and Spanish language versions of the survey are available.

