EGG HARBOR CITY— The Egg Harbor City Neighborhood Preservation Program wants to hear from residents, business owners and property owners about how they see the present and future of the Philadelphia Avenue NPP project area. The responses received from the public will help guide projects that will be included in the NPP District Implementation Plan
The public is invited to participate in two focus groups sessions. The first session will be at Leatherhead Pub at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, with the second at Zion Lutheran Church at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23.
In addition to the focus group,s the program also is looking for public input through an online Community Engagement Survey which can be accessed through the city website — eggharborcity.org — and closes at midnight on Nov. 4. Both English and Spanish language versions of the survey are available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.