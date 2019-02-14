EGG HARBOR CITY – The city was one of 10 municipalities and two public school districts selected to receive Sustainable Jersey grants funded by the Gardinier Environmental Fund. Grant awards were announced on Jan. 30.
Two $30,000 grants and 10, $10,000 grants were distributed to fund proposals for electric vehicle infrastructure and innovative energy efficiency projects and educational programs in municipal buildings and school facilities. Egg Harbor City will conduct a feasibility study to install solar energy systems on city properties. It was the only Atlantic County municipality to receive funding in this grant cycle.
“We’re giving local communities the help they need to drive down energy costs and emissions,” said Randall Solomon, executive director of Sustainable Jersey. “These grant recipients demonstrate leadership and a commitment to advancing climate action that will help New Jersey meet more ambitious targets moving forward toward a low-carbon future.”
Egg Harbor City will engage Remington, Vernick and Walberg engineers to conduct a solar feasibility study and create a plan to procure and install solar panels at city-owned buildings. This initiative will lead to future solar installation projects that will help save taxpayer dollars and reduce Egg Harbor City's carbon footprint.
“SustainableEHC, the city’s green team, has been conducting projects over the last five years that reduce the city’s carbon footprint, such as encouraging residents to weatherproof their homes, replacing 100 trees lost during the derecho storm of 2012, and sharing information about water conservation by installing rain barrels and planting native species. Now, it’s time for the city to do something meaningful to reduce its dependence on fossil fuels,” Chairwoman Nanette LoBiondo Galloway said.
Egg Harbor City Chief Financial Officer Jodi Kahn, who applied for the grant, said if the city is able to install solar panels, it will greatly advance the city’s ability to conserve energy.
“It could potentially offset much of the city’s electric usage and significantly reduce our electricity cost,” Kahn said.
The Gardinier Environmental Fund is committed to conserving the Earth’s energy resources and enhancing renewable energy measures, Gardinier Environmental Fund President Gene Wentzel said.
“We are proud to stand alongside Sustainable Jersey, and to continue to fund worthy projects that support our mutual goals in New Jersey.”
This year Sustainable Jersey is celebrating its 10th anniversary and a decade of impact, including the implementation of creative energy projects funded by the Gardinier Environmental Fund grants.
Since 2009, the Sustainable Jersey grants program has distributed more than $4.9 million to New Jersey schools and municipalities to help make their communities more livable, environmentally friendly and prosperous.
Galloway said the green team is planning new programs for its annual Spring Environmental Series which will focus on educating the public about new recycling rules and encouraging the planting of trees. A Green Drinks event will be held at a local restaurant to encourage discussion about environmental issues.
Information about upcoming programs and events can be found at sustainableehc.org.