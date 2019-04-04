EGG HARBOR CITY — The city Public School District will conduct its annual Project Child Find, which supports children in need of a preschool disabilities program designed for ages 3 to 5 years old.

Residents of the city who have concerns that their child may not be developing typically can call Dr. Gina Forester, director of special projects at 609-965-1034, ext. 136, for more information.

Tags

Load comments