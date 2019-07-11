EGG HARBOR CITY – PeacePilgrim100 and Friends of Peace Pilgrim, an international organization perpetuating Peace Pilgrim’s profound message of peace, will be celebrating the American sage’s 111th birthday with a Potluck Picnic for Peace, 6 p.m. Thursday, July 18 at Peace Pilgrim Park on the 500-block of London Avenue.
Peace Pilgrim, who was born in Egg Harbor City July 18, 1908, relinquished her personal identity and started a pilgrimage for peace at the head of the Rose Parade in Pasadena, California Jan. 1, 1953. She stepped out on faith to speak with everyone she encountered about how to obtain inner peace and ultimately world peace. That pilgrimage lasted 27 years and she traversed the continent seven times on foot, her only possessions a comb, toothbrush and pen. She carried no money, asked for nothing, but everything she needed to survive on the road was provided by caring strangers.
Her pilgrimage ended in Knox, Indiana in 1981, but her message endures: “Overcome evil with good, and falsehood with truth, and hatred with love.”
Come celebrate with her followers at a free Picnic for Peace. Enjoy the acoustical music of singer-songwriter Pat Lamanna, who has collaborated with folk music greats, such as Pete Seeger, and listen to her song about Peace Pilgrim.
Bring a covered dish to share, a chair or blanket and a musical instrument. Birthday cake and tea will be provided.
For more see PeacePilgrim100.com.