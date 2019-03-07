EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church’s ladies philanthropy society invites members of the community, Orthodox and others, to their annual Lenten retreat.

The retreat will take place 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 16 at the church Fellowship Hall, 7004 Ridge Road.

The topic for this year’s event is How Can We Love A Stranger? The Rev. George Liacopulos, the parish priest, will lead discussions and questions.

The guest speaker will be Bill Southrey, president and CEO of Haven/Beat the Street.

A Saturday of the Souls service will be held at 10 a.m. A light Lenten lunch and dessert will be followed by the discussion from noon to 2 p.m.

Donations will be collected to benefit survivors of human trafficking. Requested items:

• Hair brushes (no combs)

• Hair accessories (ponytail holders, headbands)

• Walmart gift certificates

• Towel/hand towel/washcloth set

Contact Eugenia Kramvis at 609 513-2357 or ekramvis@comcast.net. Blog at www.holytrinityoutreach.com

Editorial Administrative Assistant

Started working with the Press in the Circulation Department in 2006 and moved to Editorial in 2008. Previously worked in Circulation and Advertising at the Asbury Park Press.

