EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church’s ladies philanthropy society invites members of the community, Orthodox and others, to their annual Lenten retreat.
The retreat will take place 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 16 at the church Fellowship Hall, 7004 Ridge Road.
The topic for this year’s event is How Can We Love A Stranger? The Rev. George Liacopulos, the parish priest, will lead discussions and questions.
The guest speaker will be Bill Southrey, president and CEO of Haven/Beat the Street.
A Saturday of the Souls service will be held at 10 a.m. A light Lenten lunch and dessert will be followed by the discussion from noon to 2 p.m.
Donations will be collected to benefit survivors of human trafficking. Requested items:
• Hair brushes (no combs)
• Hair accessories (ponytail holders, headbands)
• Walmart gift certificates
• Towel/hand towel/washcloth set
Contact Eugenia Kramvis at 609 513-2357 or ekramvis@comcast.net. Blog at www.holytrinityoutreach.com