Phillip and Lauretta Garofalo of Egg Harbor Township and their children Lauren, Branden, and Chris donated over 30 backpacks and school supplies to Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for Children of Atlantic and Cape May Counties. The Garofalo Family has donated backpacks for CASA kids since 2015, a tradition started by their daughter and continued by their son Chris today. The backpacks will be given to children and youth living in foster care in Atlantic and Cape May Counties.

