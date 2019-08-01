Phillip and Lauretta Garofalo of Egg Harbor Township and their children Lauren, Branden, and Chris donated over 30 backpacks and school supplies to Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for Children of Atlantic and Cape May Counties. The Garofalo Family has donated backpacks for CASA kids since 2015, a tradition started by their daughter and continued by their son Chris today. The backpacks will be given to children and youth living in foster care in Atlantic and Cape May Counties.
Breaking
Egg Harbor Township Family Donates School Backpacks and Supplies to Foster Children
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today