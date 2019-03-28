EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The cast and crew of "Mary Poppins" at Egg Harbor Township High School is preparing to present a production that is “Practically Perfect in Every Way.”
Performances of this Broadway musical, which is based on the classic Disney film, will take place at the school’s Performing Arts Center from Thursday, April 11, through Sunday, April 14. Show times will be 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Nearly 100 students make up the cast and crew of the musical. The audience can expect to hear many of the songs they know and love from the Disney film, including “Chim Chim Cher-ee,” “Step In Time,” and “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.”
Director Matthew Guenther, who also teaches German at the high school, said this is the most ambitious project the musical program has taken on in recent memory. “The cast, crew, and production team really pulled out all the stops for this show. We even hired professionals from California to come to our school and make some of our actors fly 30 feet above the stage. It’s going to be amazing.”
Several of the roles are double-cast, due to the large number of students involved in the show. Featured actors include Kristina Kenney and Joanie Daigle as Mary Poppins and Ted Guzman as Bert. Lucas Hunter and Alex Manzo share the role of Michael Banks, while Ruby Doran and Raneen Rehani play Jane Banks. Elena Marcato, Juliana Gonzalez, Joey Tepper and Jason Pittner portray Michael and Jane’s parents, George and Winifred Banks. Senior Marisa Jackson plays the Bird Woman.
Senior Kristina Kenney, who will take on the musical’s title role on Thursday and Saturday night, is excited for families to see the show. “It’s a high energy musical filled with big dance numbers and uplifting music the entire family can enjoy!”
The production team members are director Matt Guenther, producer Jason Kristeller, choreographer Nancy Portnoy, vocal director Dale Roeck, costumer Leslie Volpe, crew adviser Kevin McCafferty, orchestra conductor Jenna Makos, sound specialist Jim Bates and accompanist David Milnes.
Tickets for this G-rated production are $10 for adults and $8 for students. To reserve tickets, e-mail Jason Kristeller at kristelj@eht.k12.nj.us. Tickets will be available at the door on a first come, first served basis.