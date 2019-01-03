Egg Harbor Township Police Blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proved guilty.
Bernoldy D Chrispin, 34, of West New York, was arrested Dec. 13 and charged with shoplifting.
Brian C. Peraria, 48, of Medford Lakes, was arrested Dec. 4 and charged with driving under influence, possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Wayne E. Bauer, 48, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Dec. 14 and charged with aggravated assault.
Louis M. Panico, 47, of Linwood, was arrested Dec. 14 and charged with burglary, theft of movable property.
Louis M. Panico, 47, of Linwood, was arrested Dec. 15 and charged with burglary, theft of movable property, possession of CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Courtney L. Cepp, 26, of Cape May Court House, was arrested Dec. 14 and charged with hindering.
Jessica N. Schick, 22, of Ocean City, was arrested Dec. 15 and charged with DUI.
Steven J. Santana, 47, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Dec. 15 and charged with simple assault, criminal mischief.
Joseph E. Schettino, 50, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Dec. 15 and charged with simple assault.
Andrew L. White, 18, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Dec. 16 and charged with possession of CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Christopher S. Thomas, 34, of Mays Landing, was arrested Dec. 16 and charged with possession of CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Beth A. Eckert, 31, of Mays Landing, was arrested Dec. 16 and charged with possession of CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jerson O. Pineda,31, of Pleasantville, was arrested Dec. 16 and charged with DUI.
Erika L. Martinez, 35, of Lakewood, was arrested Dec. 17 and charged with forgery.
Nicholas Cocca, 63, of Vineland, was arrested Dec. 17 and charged with driving while intoxicated.
George F. Watson, 59, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Dec. 17 and charged with possession of paraphernalia.
Joey M. Osias, 19, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Dec. 18 and charged possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia.
Amari M. Bullock, 20, of Mays Landing, was arrested Dec. 18 and charged with possession of marijuana.
Lafiq T. Sutton, 19, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Dec. 18 and charged with possession of marijuana.
Isamar Guzman-Martinez, 26, of Atlantic City, was arrested Dec. 18 and charged with shoplifting.
Roseann Mangold, 59, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Dec. 18 and charged with DWI.
Melissa G. Esquilin, 29, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Dec. 19 and charged with simple assault.
Gina M. Tsagaris, 33, of Mays Landing, was arrested Dec. 19 and charged with shoplifting.
Ryan D. Samuel, 23, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Dec. 19 and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia.
Barbara A. Helvitson, 32, of Camden, was arrested Dec. 20 and charged with shoplifting, possession of CDS, possession of hypodermic needle.