Egg Harbor Township Police Blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All persons named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Jaclyn Munoz-Sanchez, 37, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana March 22.
Pauline Simmons, 51, of Pleasantville, was arrested and charged with shoplifting March 22.
Vonceana R. Reeves, 51, of Pleasantville, was arrested and charged with shoplifting March 22.
Michael J. Maina III, 23, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana March 23.
Juan Carlos Morales-Cruz, 24, of Somers Point, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated March 23.
Andrew J. Carey, 49, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with defiant trespasser March 23.
Kevin A. Barr, 19, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana March 24.
Andrew Lee White, 18, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana March 24.
Eddie Lee Wilson, 43, of Fallsington, Pennsylvania, was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine, possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana March 24.
Mary Leann Bittenbender, 30, of Levittown, Pennsylvania, was arrested and charged with possession of heroin and possession of paraphernalia March 24.
Michael A. Campione II, 31, of Hammonton, was arrested and charged with shoplifting March 24.
Rose G. Mccolligan, 32, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with possession of heroin March 24.
Anthony J. Russo, 42, of Philadelphia, was arrested and charged with simple assault on March 24.
Danny Klebetz, 52, of Atlantic City, was arrested and charged with shoplifting March 25.
Sahara M. Jimenez-Marte, 22, of Pleasantville, was arrested and charged with shoplifting March 25.
Louis E. Veney, 41, of Villas, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana March 26.
Leandra Caban, 25, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana March 27.
Patricia A. Gallagher, 33, of Somers Point, was arrested and charged with DWI March 28.