Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty. This report only contains individuals who were arrested based on complaints signed by law enforcement personnel, not private citizen-signed complaints.
Sharon Mangual-Rios 43 Pleasantville 19-64979 Theft of Moveable Property McKenney 11/15/19
Miguel A. Dearce-Cruz 33 Atlantic City 19-68651 Shoplifting Nell 11/15/19
Alysa M. Belcaro 29 Ventnor City 19-68685 Shoplifting Nastasi 11/15/19
Tracia Jones 31 Atlantic City 19-68716 Shoplifting Sheppard 11/15/19
Gregory N. White 66 Mays Landing 19-68741 E19-9205 DWI Ricevuto 11/15/19
Abraham V. Perez 32 Atlantic City 19-68957 E19-9254 DWI Hunter 11/17/19
Steven R. Proctor 40 Mays Landing 19-69096 E19-9276 DWI Collins 11/18/19
Samuel N. Vincent 41 Voorhees 19-69170 Receiving Stolen Property Chowdhury 11/18/19
Jose L. Baez 35 Egg Harbor Township 19-69494 Shoplifting Simmons 11/19/19
Joseph L. Bryant 50 Sicklerville 19-69633 Possession of CDS Nastasi 11/20/19
Brian Wayne Buck 33 Burlingame 19-69649 Possession of CDS Peterson 11/20/19
Hermilo Hernandez-Garcia 33 Egg Harbor Township 19-69826 E19-9376 DWI Burns 11/21/19
