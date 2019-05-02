Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Karim H. Abdelkader, 26, of Brookfield, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia April17/19.
Marc S. Scittina, 56, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with simple assault April 17.
Anibal Emigo Torres-Cartagena, 57 of Philadelphia, was arrested and charged with shoplifting April 17.
John S. Bramante, 33 of Clementon, was arrested and charged with shoplifting April 18.
Ronald K. Zurner, 38, of Atlantic City, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault April 19.
Stephanie Elcholi, 35, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested and charged with shoplifting April 19.
Jessica L. Flaherty, 31, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with burglary April 19.
Daniel Scott Wellman, 36, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with burglary April 19.
John A. Bolino, 53, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia April 20.
Patrick J. Clayton, 45, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated April 20.
Denisse Rosario, 39, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with simple assault, possession of a weapon April 21.
Jedidiah W. Way, 31, of Atlantic City, was arrested and charged with shoplifting April 21.
Darryl L. Welch, 50, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault April 22.
Caleb M. Staire-Justis, 20, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with possession of paraphernalia April 22.
Keone L. Lundy, 37, of Willingboro, was arrested and charged with shoplifting April 23.
Herbert R. Andrews, 55, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with shoplifting April 23.
Molly M. Wisniewski, 21, of Atlantic City, was arrested and charged with DWI, possession of heroin, possession of hypodermic needle April 24.
Clay P. Brown, 25, of Pleasantville, was arrested and charged with simple assault on April 25.
Joseph F. Taggart 4th, 33, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with possession of CDS, possession of paraphernalia April 25.
Ashley M. Kramer, 30 of Pilesgrove Township, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, possession April 26.