Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proved guilty.
Jonah N. Bariss, 20, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Dec. 21 and charged with simple assault.
Stefanie A. Danchak, 30, of Mays Landing, was arrested Dec. 21 and charged with shoplifting.
Michelle N. Vieth, 38, of Atlantic City was arrested Dec. 22 and charged with shoplifting.
Meghann L. Brown, 38, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Dec. 23 and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Thomas J. Raubacher, 68, of Mays Landing, was arrested Dec. 23 and charged with driving while intoxicated.
Tabitha Santiago, 30, of Atlantic City, was arrested Dec. 23 and charged with possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana.
Jacob G. Clayton, 20, of Pleasantville, was arrested Dec. 24 and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kashif Bashir Harris, 32, of Atlantic City, was arrested Dec. 24 and charged with simple assault.
Richard J. Breitweiser, 34, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Dec. 24 and charged with simple assault.
Doward D. Davis, 28, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Dec. 25 and charged with criminal mischief.
Jose O. Bazan-Lopez, 46, of Woodbine, was arrested Dec. 25 and charged with DWI.
Lauren T. Kaminsky, 26, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Dec. 27 and was charged with possession of heroin, possession of hypodermic needle.
Axel M. Lara-Salas, 18, of Atlantic City, was arrested Dec. 26 and charged with receiving stolen property, possession of a handgun, possession of marijuana.
Lauren M. Brobeck, 33, of Mount Laurel, was arrested Dec. 27 and charged with possession of cocaine, possession of paraphernalia.
Robert L. Dantonio, 41, of Philadelphia, was arrested Dec. 27 and charged with possession of cocaine, possession of paraphernalia.
Maynor J. Abrea-Orozco, 21, of Pleasantville, was arrested Dec. 27 and charged with shoplifting.
James A. Duncan, 28, of Atlantic City, was arrested Dec. 28 and charged with possession of marijuana.