Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All persons named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Scott G. Marks, 34, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with shoplifting June 7.
Cedric M. Brown, 35, of Atlantic City, was arrested and chared with possession of a weapon June 8.
Timothy J. Kleiner, 20, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia June 9.
Jesus D. Huaccamayta, 24, of Pleasantville, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia June 10.
Zahara N. James, 23, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia June 10.
Vaughan Lamont Horton, 30, of Philadelphia, was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine, possession of paraphernalia June 10.
Steven B. Mercer, 60, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with simple assault, unlawful possession of a weapon June 10.
Kathleen Caponigro, 67, of Pleasantville, was arrested and charged with theft of moveable property June 10.
Keith D. Defeo, 26, of Coral Springs, was arrested and charged with shoplifting June 12.
Daniel P. Tibbrine, 48, of Atlantic City, was arrested and charged with assault June 12.
Joseph F. Ruggeri, 37, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with shoplifting on June 12.
Luke X. Hawkins, 59, of Pleasantville, was arrested and charged with shoplifting June 13.