Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proved guilty.
John Smith, 56, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Jan. 4 and charged with simple assault.
Travis J. Stadler, 24, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Jan. 5 and charged with simple assault.
Tashia S. Moss, 32, of Atlantic City, was arrested Jan. 5 and charged with possession of heroin, possession of paraphernalia.
Leandra M. Caban, 25, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Jan. 5 and charged with possession of marijuana.
Hakeem J. Gales, 25, of Somers Point, was arrested Jan. 6 and charged with hindering apprehension.
Shaun W. Harrelson, 39, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Jan. 6 and charged with disorderly conduct, terroristic threats.
Klyree A. Bordley, 25, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Jan. 6 and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia.
Jacquline J. Springs, 50, of Pleasantville, was arrested Jan. 7 and charged with shoplifting.
Shatara Malikah Johnson, 29, of Pleasantville, was arrested Jan. 7 and charged with shoplifting.
Shaun W. Harrelson, 39, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Jan. 7 and charged with defiant trespasser.
Corey Rodriguez, 43, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Jan. 8 and charged with DWI.
Macklin James Bridgens, 25, of Ocean City, was arrested Jan. 8 and charged with hindering apprehension.
John M. Robinson 4th, 19, of Pleasantville, was arrested Jan. 8 and charged with simple assault.
Johsian Cruz, 26, of Atlantic City, was arrested Jan. 9 and charged with hindering apprehension.
Shawn F. Travis, 33, of Atlantic City, was arrested Jan. 9 and charged with shoplifting.
Cyril D. Roary, 25, of Atlantic City, was arrested Jan. 10 and charged with possession of a firearm, distribution.
Neil D. Costabile, 41, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Jan. 10 and charged with DWI.