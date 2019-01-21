Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proved guilty.
Jonathan Escobar, 32, of Atlantic City, was arrested Jan. 11 and charged with hindering.
Tywan A. Muhammad, 21, of Pleasantville, was arrested Jan. 11 and charged with marijuana distribution.
Rosa M. Vazquez-Molina, 31, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Jan. 12 and charged with possession of marijuana.
Nicholis V. Trivisonno, 28, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Jan. 12 and charged with criminal mischief.
Rodney L. Sarao, 46, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Jan. 13 and charged with DWI.
Teresa M. Taylor, 62, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Jan. 13 and charged with pending DWI.
Lashawn R. Crawford, 19, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Jan. 13 and charged with possession of marijuana.
Jaleel A. Prevard, 24, of Atlantic City, was arrested Jan. 14 and charged with possession of marijuana.
Maynor J. Abea-Orozco, 21, of Pleasantville, was arrested Jan. 14 and charged with shoplifting.
Kayla M. Malone, 20, of Vineland, was arrested Jan. 15 and charged with shoplifting.
Khamarl T. Benjamin, 25, of Atlantic City, was arrested Jan. 15 and charged with shoplifting.
Candice N. Smith, 33, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Jan. 15 and charged with DWI.
Leonard J. Dasaro, 63, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested Jan. 16 and charged with shoplifting.
Christopher L. Long, 26, of North Wildwood, was arrested Jan. 16 and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia.
Timothy M. Drain, 51, of Somers Point, was arrested Jan. 17 and charged with DWI.
William H. Beverly, 45, of Mays Landing, was arrested Jan. 17 and charged with possession of weapons, possession of marijuana.
Daniel W. Smith, 48, of Atlantic City, was arrested Jan. 17 and charged with possession of cocaine.
Kimberly Nguyen, 50, of Egg Harbor Township was arrested Jan. 17 and charged with shoplifting.