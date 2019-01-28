Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proved guilty.
Malilka A. Anderson, 31, of Pleasantville, was arrested on Jan. 18 and charged with possession of cocaine, possession of paraphernalia.
Natanael E. Romero, 23, of Pleasantville, was arrested on Jan. 19 and charged with DWI.
Hamilton A. Arroyo, 38, of Atlantic City, was arrested Jan. 19 and charged with shoplifting.
Alan L. Brown, 39, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Jan. 19 and charged with simple assault.
Ryan Samuel, 23, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Jan. 20 and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia.
Myisha T. Wyatt, 27, of Atlantic City, was arrested Jan. 20 and charged with shoplifting.
Domonique S. Dixon, 23, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested Jan. 20 and charged with shoplifting.
Herman C. Ashley, 64, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested Jan. 20 and charged with shoplifting.
Chris Hernandez, 18, of Atlantic City, was arrested Jan. 21 and charged with possession of marijuana.
Bryant S. Paz, 26, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Jan. 21 and charged with possession of marijuana.
Alexander Orengo, 19, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Jan. 21 and charged with possession of marijuana.
Kathleen Boyle, 60, of Forked River, was arrested Jan. 22 and charged with DWI.
Darralyn W. Buford, 23, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Jan. 23 and charged with aggravated assault, harassment.