Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proved guilty.
Tito E. Morales, 27, of Pleasantville, was arrested March 15 and charged with possession of marijuana.
Destiny L. Desmarets, 19, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested March 15 and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia.
Erica Rodriguez-Gomaez, 36, of Minotola, was arrested March 16 and charged with driving while intoxicated.
Willer Thertulien, 35, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested March 16 and charged with simple assault.
Joseph M. Ciambrone, 19, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested March 16 and charged with possession of marijuana.
Felicia M. Gerstel, 18, of Northfield, was arrested March 16 and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia.
Julie F. Troiano, 19, of Northfield, was arrested March 16 and charged with possession of marijuana.
Casey L. Mccomb, 26, of Blackwood, was arrested March 17 and charged with DWI.
Mitchell D. Smith, 60, of Egg Harbor Township, was charged with hindering.
Michael P. Feldman, 46, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested March 17 and charged with assault.
Lashay N. Whitted, 32, of Atlantic City, was arrested March 18 and charged with shoplifting.
Sierra G. King, 32, of Atlantic City, was arrested March 18 and charged with shoplifting.
Rocco L. Terrigino, 36, of Atlantic City, was arrested March 19 and charged with possession of marijuana.
Brahin S. Jones, 30, of Atlantic City, was arrested March 19 and charged with shoplifting.
Christopher N. Jones, 38, of Atlantic City, was arrested March 20 and charged with obstruction.
Jose F. Santiago, 31, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested March 20 and charged with possession of paraphernalia.
Eric A. Hernandez, 32, of Mays Landing, was arrested March 20 and charged with distribution of heroin, distribution of cocaine, possession of marijuana, distribution.