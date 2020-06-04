The Township is hosting a Shred It event on June 13, 2020 at the Egg Harbor Township Public Works facility, located 6120 Mill Road. The Shred It event is open to Township residents only. It will be held from 9:00a.m to 12:00p.m.
Mayor Hodson stated, “This is an opportune time for residents to recycle their old documents and confidential files safely and securely”. The Township will be providing this service in a COVID-19 safe atmosphere. Residents will que up around the Public Works facility and public works personnel will remove the documents from their vehicle or trunk and place it in the shredding machine on their behalf.
Deputy Mayor Pfrommer stated, “Acceptable items include old files, receipts, bills, financial statements or any document you have not recycled due to a confidentiality concern”. This Shred It event is for residential only and no commercial materials will be accepted. Books, magazines and newspapers should be recycled through the regular curbside recycling every two weeks.
For additional information, contact Public Works at 609-926-3838.
