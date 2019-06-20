EGG HARBOR CITY – The Egg Harbor City Community School held its 2019 Commencement Ceremony in the school’s John Gilly III Gymnasium on Friday, June 14 to provide diplomas to 42 graduates.
2019 EHCCS Educator of the Year Tom Kresz provided introductory remarks. He taught the graduates when they were in the fourth grade. “You were kind and compassionate to each other,” he said. “You remain a close-knit group.”
“Never give up, believe in yourself, cherish each day, work hard, and most importantly, do good. If you can do these things you can achieve whatever it is you set out to do.”
Superintendent Adrienne Shulby offered advice to the graduates as to how to approach their next four years. “Get involved in high school,” she said. “There is something for everyone in high school. Find an activity, find a club or a sport. High school will fly by and you will not ever have this type of opportunity again. Take advantage of all the school has to offer.”
Alexandra Amaya provided the Valedictorian Address. “Although some of our paths will diverge as we attend different high schools, the friendship we built over the years will keep us close,” she said. “These relationships should shape us to be better people and show us that the only limitations we have are the ones we put on ourselves. Therefore, the perseverance of hard work and dedication when all is said and done will be the key component in attaining our aspirations and desires. These virtues will be our companions in life as we each strive to achieve our ambitions.”
Salutatorian Saevonni Serrano was praised by Principal Jack Griffith as a very special young woman who works hard and represents the very best of our school. In her speech Saevonni thanked her family and members of the school’s staff for their support.
The graduates: Alexandra Amaya, Bradley Beaulieu, Katherine Beaulieu, Joshua Castillo, Elias Chavez, Jonathan Costa, Say’Veon Crawford, Amayah Cruse, Anna Darpino, Cieria Davis-Hassall, Andrew Dean, Tashawn Forbes, Tyesha Gooch and Janaijah Hargis.
Also, Mekhi Harvey, Milan Harvey, King High, Jada Hill, Jordan Hill, Clive Hope, Andrae Johnson, Drake Maddela, Anthony Morales, Jandiel Padilla, Mekhi Parker, Mikaylah Parks, Genesis Pavon-Contreras and Angelina Pennese.
Also, Jordan Perez, Elijah Pizarro, Genevieve Rivera, Alexiyah Rolon, Keissla Sanchez, Davion Schaffer, Ta’Qua Seawright, Angel Seguinot-Rivera, Saevonni Serrano, Greysi Solorzano, Rashad Stallings, Zachary Tarby, Aniyah Thorpe and Tyrell Valiante.