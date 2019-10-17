EGG HARBOR CITY- The Egg Harbor City Council held a special meeting Thursday, Oct. 10 to discuss various options on the status of the city’s municipal court.
Two recent matters prompted the meeting. Court Administrator Crystal Czerwinski recently resigned to accept a position in Hammonton. “The state judiciary is now running the court which we have to pay for,” Mayor Lisa Jiampetti said.
Secondly, Jiampetti recently reported that Atlantic County Superior Court Assignment Judge Julio Mendez told her that any courts with less than 3,000 filings per year would be required to enter into a joint or shared court relationship with another town. Egg Harbor City falls into that category.
Jiampetti said that she and a subcommittee of council members met with representatives from Hammonton about joining their court system. “We would pay them $36,000 and they would also retain $60,000 in court revenue under a contract they proposed,” she said.
Jiampetti added that she and Council President Robert Ross met with officials in Hamilton Township who offered to accept the court for $30,000 and the $60,000 in revenue. She also said that Galloway Township is not prepared to add another court.
Jiampetti said that the city is not in a position to accept another court to share its facility. “It is not feasible for our court to expand due to the costly security upgrades that would need to be done,” she said.
Merging with either the Hammonton or Hamilton Township courts would have a positive effect for Egg Harbor City taxpayers as the court operated at a $110,768 deficit last year. “This would equate to a savings of $56,602 if we merge with Hammonton or $62,602 if we join with Hamilton Township,” Jiampetti said. “That amounts to about three cents on the tax rate.”
Another potential benefit is the cost of $10,320 to have police officers on guard in the court would be eliminated. “They can then be put back on the street,” Jiampetti said.
“How much time do we have to make a decision?” asked Councilman Clifford Mays Jr.
“There are more than 500 courts in the state, many of which operate at a great expense,” City Solicitor James Carroll said. “The New Jersey Supreme Court recommended that smaller courts merge but it will require legislation to be passed. That may be difficult as state legislators may be reluctant to act due to towns in their district wanting home rule. At least 250 courts in the state could be affected.”
“Assuming it does become mandatory it is better to act before that happens as you will lose any bargaining power at that point,” Jiampetti said.
Egg Harbor City currently contracts its dispatch services to Hamilton Township. “They also have a drug court where people can get help right away,” she said.
Councilwoman Carol Kienzle adamantly opposes merging with the court in Hamilton Township. “They do a crappy job with the dispatch,” she said. “It would be a mistake to get rid of our court.”
“We are likely to be forced to do so,” Councilman Angelo Lello said. “I don’t want the court to go but if it will be forced, we need to explore options.”
“I have a concern about our residents having to travel to court in Mays Landing due to lack of transportation for those who do not drive. They can take a train to Hammonton.”
Councilwoman Robin Sefton suggested making inquiries to other towns including Absecon, Pleasantville and Ocean City.
Carroll suggested that council advertise for a part-time court administrator, perhaps someone who works in another town, until a decision is reached.
“We should get a contract proposal from Hamilton Township to compare to the one we have from Hammonton,” Carroll said.
Mays suggested that the subcommittee meet as soon as possible to make a recommendation. “We should be able to make a decision by November,” Lello said.
