110719_gal_ehc_election GAL EHC council election 176a 1107-1

Scott Trythall, Mattia Brown and Steven Dash celebrate at their campaign headquarters after the election.

 Charlie Pritchard photo

EGG HARBOR CITY – Egg Harbor City voters elected three republicans for three-year terms on city council on Tuesday, November 5. The team of Mattia Brown, Steven Dash and Scott Trythall defeated democratic incumbents Stefania Kuehner and Albert “Pat” Moran Jr. and newcomer Karl Timbers.

The results increase the republican majority on council from 5-4 to 8-1.

“I want to thank the residents of Egg Harbor City for putting their trust in me,” Trythall said. “I will work to honor that trust.”

“We appreciate the bi-partisan support we received,” Dash said. “We will work hard for all the residents of Egg Harbor City.”

“I am very thankful to the residents for believing in me,” Brown said. “I want to thank them for coming out and voicing their support and believing in the change that is coming to Egg Harbor City.”

Dash was the leading vote-getter with 413 votes, Trythall had 403 votes while Brown secured 387 tallies. Kuehner, Timbers and Moran trailed with 318, 296 and 295 votes respectively.

