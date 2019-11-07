EGG HARBOR CITY – Egg Harbor City voters elected three republicans for three-year terms on city council on Tuesday, November 5. The team of Mattia Brown, Steven Dash and Scott Trythall defeated democratic incumbents Stefania Kuehner and Albert “Pat” Moran Jr. and newcomer Karl Timbers.
The results increase the republican majority on council from 5-4 to 8-1.
“I want to thank the residents of Egg Harbor City for putting their trust in me,” Trythall said. “I will work to honor that trust.”
“We appreciate the bi-partisan support we received,” Dash said. “We will work hard for all the residents of Egg Harbor City.”
“I am very thankful to the residents for believing in me,” Brown said. “I want to thank them for coming out and voicing their support and believing in the change that is coming to Egg Harbor City.”
Dash was the leading vote-getter with 413 votes, Trythall had 403 votes while Brown secured 387 tallies. Kuehner, Timbers and Moran trailed with 318, 296 and 295 votes respectively.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.