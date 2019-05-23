EGG HARBOR CITY – About two dozen residents, community leaders, ministers and educators participated in Egg Harbor City’s second annual Community Walk on Monday, May 20.
The event was co-sponsored by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, The Egg Harbor City Coalition for a Safe Community and the Egg Harbor City Police Department.
The group gathered under threatening skies at Rittenberg Manor on Philadelphia Avenue and proceeded down Claudius Street to Buffalo Avenue, eventually ending their journey at the Philadelphia Village Apartments.
Along the route the walkers handed out bags of fruit, cookies, packages of Goldfish crackers and EHC Neighborhood Watch magnets to homeowners and other bystanders.
Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon Tyner offered remarks prior to the walk.
“Like we have seen in Atlantic City and Pleasantville this is a community that comes together to reunite with the neighbors,” he said. “Egg Harbor City, like all other towns, has challenges. This doesn’t mean that we have given up and in fact have committed resources to face those challenges.”
“That has recently paid off in the apprehension of a major drug dealer who called Egg Harbor City home but poisoned residents throughout the county. I cannot express enough the negative impact he had in this area as a search of his home uncovered a huge amount of heroin and cocaine, numerous guns and a large amount of cash. He is now lodged in the county jail, and we will seek to prosecute him to the fullest extent of the law.”
“Your efforts help to empower people to cooperate with law enforcement and helps to make the community safer.”
Egg Harbor City Mayor Lisa Jiampetti participated in the event.
“The local and county Coalitions for a Safe Community meet with local businesses, schools, churches, and organizations throughout the year,” she said. “These partners determine and sponsor events throughout the year that focus on our mission, to foster community spirit and build camaraderie and trust. These things are the foundation of a safe community.”
“The community walk tonight is about reinforcing our mission by letting the residents know we care about them and their families. I am grateful for the support of the Prosecutor’s Office, County Chair Perry Mays, Local Chair Candace Negron, the EHC Police Department, and all the Egg Harbor City Coalition partners who came in support of our effort to make Egg Harbor City safe.”
Atlantic County Coalition for a Safe Community Chairperson Perry Mays also participated in the walk.
“We are doing this to help make our community a safer and healthy place,” he said. “I am enthused as this concept has spread to other cities and counties. Our goal is to make this a statewide initiative.”