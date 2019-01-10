EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Egg Harbor Township High School Communications Academy will hold its first-ever “COMM-ference” student-alumni event at the school Thursday, Jan. 10.
Career day rotations will be arranged for current Communications Academy students and prospective students from township middle schools. Each rotation is to feature a presentation from professionals working in such mass media fields as print journalism, TV production and sports media. An panel will also be included.
“Prospective COMM-students will benefit from this presentation because they get to see the end goal,” said Dennis Heenan, COMM-Academy co-founder and program teacher. “We are hoping that the alumni will look at our current students and see a little bit of themselves sitting in the audience, and maybe their words, advice, or help will jumpstart a future industry professional in the communications field.”
During the panel, recent township media graduates who have gone on to study media production, public relations, and/or radio, TV or film at universities such as Stockton, Rowan, Montclair and Full Sail University will discuss their courses of study and the experiences they have had in internships and college thus far.
The COMM-ference will also provide networking opportunities for all students in attendance. Middle schoolers will be able to speak with high school upperclassmen to learn more about joining the Communications Academy. High school students will have the opportunity to talk to college communications majors one-on-one. College panelists can ask questions and make connections with guest speakers who are already working in the business.
In 2015, Egg Harbor Township High School had just two academy options available to students — the Medical Science Academy and the Academy of Law and Business. After the Communications Academy was launched by Heenan, Denise Steet and Leanna Mullen in 2016, enthusiasm for the district’s media programs skyrocketed overall. The COMM-ference aims to showcase college and careers in a way that will motivate students to keep reaching their goals.
For more information about the COMM-ference event, visit the Communications Academy on Facebook at facebook.com/ehtnjehttv