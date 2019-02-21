Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proved guilty.
Sorifur Z. Joy, 21, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Feb. 7 and charged with Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia.
Robert Gonzalez, 42, of Atlantic City, was arrested Feb. 8 and charged with DWI.
Graham M. Ginn, 30, of Ocean View, was arrested Feb. 8 and charged with DWI.
Daniel T. Smith, 20, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Feb. 8 and charged with Simple Assault.
Joel Luis-Ortiz, 29, of Atlantic City, was arrested Feb. 8 and charged with DWI.
Kimberly S. Toth, 44, of Little Egg Harbor, was arrested Feb. 8 and charged with Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Justin P. Toth, 38, of Little Egg Harbor, was arrested Feb. 8 and charged with Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Sebastian Hernandez-Agabo, 18, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Feb. 9 and charged with Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia.
Christopher Delgado, 18, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Feb. 9 and charged with Possession of Marijuana.
Shaun Winfield Harrelson, 39, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Feb. 9 and charged with Possession of CDS.
John D. Marks, 38, of Philadelphia, was arrested Feb. 10 and charged with DWI.
Earl Cooper, 29, of Pleasantville, was arrested Feb. 10 and charged with Aggravated Assault.
Elvis M. Cadavid, 39, of Atlantic City, was arrested Feb. 10 and charged with Criminal Mischief.
Tyrone Cortez Hooks, 23, of Detroit, was arrested Feb. 11 and charged with Possession of a Weapon.
Steven R. Mason, 56, of Atlantic City, was arrested Feb. 11 and charged with Shoplifting.
Mark W. Remley, 47, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Feb. 11 and charged with Simple Assault.
Desmond F. Hines, 50, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested Feb. 12 and charged with Possession of CDS.
Harry R. Huston, 54, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Feb. 13 and charged with DWI.
Hector L. Villanuva, 38, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Feb. 13 and charged with Shoplifting.
Michael R. Valentine, 31, of Atlantic City, was arrested Feb. 13 and charged with Resisting Arrest.
Natasha S. Valentine, 24, of Atlantic City, was arrested Feb. 13 and charged with Hindering.
Elvis M. Nunez, 42, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Feb. 14 and charged with Simple Assault.
Mark A. Balesteri , 29, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Feb. 14 and charged with Endangering Welfare of Children.
James R. Hayes, 64, of Atlantic City, was arrested Feb. 14 and charged with Shoplifting.
Ashley M. Keefe, 21, of Somers Point, was arrested Feb. 14 and charged with DWI, Assault by Auto.