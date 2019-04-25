Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All persons named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Julian C. Hill, 27, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested April 12 and charged with driving while intoxicated.
Kenitha S. Ardis, 42, of Atlantic City, was arrested April 12 and charged with shoplifting.
Tiffany R. Csaszar, 37, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested April 12 and charged with possession of paraphernalia.
Patricia A. Hauser, 53, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested April 12 and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia.
Jennifer K. Foschi, 30, of Galloway Township, was arrested April 13 and charged with possession of marijuana.
Jose J. Crisostomo, 26, of Pleasantville, was arrested April 13 and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia.
Donald Byard, 51, of Atlantic City, was arrested April 14 and charged with possession of marijuana.
Justin Quiles, 29, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested April 14 and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia.
Kevin B. Mcnair, 34, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested April 14 and charged with simple assault.
Louis M. Panico, 47, of Linwood, was arrested April 15 and charged with possession of heroin, possession of cocaine.
Luqua V. Turner, 51, of Atlantic City, was arrested April 15 and charged with receiving stolen property.
Daniel Scott Wellman, 36, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested April 16 and charged with DWI.