Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All persons named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Krystle L. Kneuer, 33, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested April 5 and charged with Shoplifting.
Melissa G. Esquilin, 30, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested April 5 and charged with Simple Assault.
Chassity Y. Lewis, 31, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested April 6 and charged with DWI.
Patricia M. Oconnor, 40, of Mill May, was arrested April 6 and charged with Possession of CDS, Possession of Hypodermic Needle.
David M. Brown, 30, of Sicklerville, was arrested April 6 and charged with Possession of CDS, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Hypodermic Needle.
Gennady Berdichevsky, 55, of Mays Landing, was arrested April 6 and charged with Shoplifting.
Alexis S. Arienta, 18, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested April 6 and charged with Simple Assault.
Reilly Santora-Douglas, 19, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested April 6 and charged with Simple Assault.
Charles Jackson, 55, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested April 6 and charged with Offensive Language.
Jeffrey M. Gehringer, 31, of Cologne, was arrested April 6 and charged with Hindering.
Christopher V. Fox, 33, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested April 8 and charged with Hindering, Resisting.
Oscar G. Gil-Rodriguez, 33, of Absecon, was arrested April 8 and charged with DWI.
Antonio Jamieson, 32, of Pleasantville, was arrested April 9 and charged with DWI, Possession of Heroin, Possession of Hypodermic Needle.
John E. Murray, 25, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested April 9 and charged with Possession of Heroin, Possession of Hypodermic Needle.
Andrew M. Mchenry, 44, of Brigantine, was arrested April 10 and charged with Shoplifting.
Gean M. Loatwall, 48, of Pleasantville, was arrested April 10 and charged with DWI.
Sebastian Hernandez-Agabo, 18, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested April 11 and charged with Possession of Inhalent.
Julian C. Hill, 27, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested April 12 and charged with DWI.