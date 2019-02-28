Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proved guilty.
Ume R. Sarkar, 41, of Atlantic City, was arrested Feb. 15 and charged with shoplifting.
Bristi Sarkar, 22, of Atlantic City, was arrested Feb. 15 and charged with shoplifting.
Kimberly Marie Bisagno, 36, of Absecon, was arrested Feb. 15 and charged with driving while intoxicated.
Alana M. Morel-Trinidad, 28, of Galloway, was arrested Feb. 16 and charged with shoplifting.
Lorianne Lopez, 28, of Pleasantville, was arrested Feb. 16 and charged with shoplifting.
Jordan Orlando Silva, 25, of Lancaster, was arrested Feb. 17 and charged with possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Scott M. Vassalluzzo, 32, of Lumberton, was arrested Feb. 17 and charged with possession of hypodermic needle.
Naja Tracy Morse, 24, of Atlantic City, was arrested Feb. 18 and charged with shoplifting.
Dustin J. Bonitatis, 33, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Feb. 19 and charged with aggravated assault with a weapon.
Brian A. Pope II, 27, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Feb. 19 and charged with simple assault.