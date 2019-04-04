EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Egg Harbor Township Parks and Recreation Department recently wrapped up another successful season of its Youth Rec Basketball League.

The department would like to congratulate all of the boys and girls who participated in the program this past season. As always, Parks and Rec would like to thank the volunteer coaches, without whom there would be no program. Registrations for the 2019-2020 season will begin in June.

Congratulations to the championship teams:

Girls Grade 3/4 Division — Rainbow Sprinkle Sharks

Boys Grade 3/4 Division — 2.0

Girls Grade 5/6 Division — Hot Shots

Boys Grade 5/6 Division — Bull Sharks

Girls Grade 7/8 Division — Lady Dubbs

Boys Grade 7/8 Division — Sixers

Grade 9/12 Division — Sixers

Editorial Administrative Assistant

Started working with the Press in the Circulation Department in 2006 and moved to Editorial in 2008. Previously worked in Circulation and Advertising at the Asbury Park Press.

Load comments