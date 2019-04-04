EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Egg Harbor Township Parks and Recreation Department recently wrapped up another successful season of its Youth Rec Basketball League.
The department would like to congratulate all of the boys and girls who participated in the program this past season. As always, Parks and Rec would like to thank the volunteer coaches, without whom there would be no program. Registrations for the 2019-2020 season will begin in June.
Congratulations to the championship teams:
Girls Grade 3/4 Division — Rainbow Sprinkle Sharks
Boys Grade 3/4 Division — 2.0
Girls Grade 5/6 Division — Hot Shots
Boys Grade 5/6 Division — Bull Sharks
Girls Grade 7/8 Division — Lady Dubbs
Boys Grade 7/8 Division — Sixers
Grade 9/12 Division — Sixers