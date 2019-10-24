SEAVILLE – The Endicott Reardon Family Museum, 3036 S. Shore Road, Seaville, will be open by appointment only after Oct. 19 and will reopen with regular visiting hours in May.
Set up as a typical farmhouse, the museum invites visitors to take a step back in time and see what it was like to live in this area of Cape May County back in the 1920s through the eyes of family members who kept exacting records of their homelife, community activities and travel. It is full of furniture and memorabilia collected over decades by two families who resided here their entire lives, detailing their work, education, church and leisure. Of particular interest is an extensive collection of dolls and toys as well as World War II items and a special travel section featuring items from favorite train and auto journeys, cruises and even a flight on the Concorde.
To arrange a private tour, call 609-624-3311 or email info@ermuseum.com.
