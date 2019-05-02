The Friends of the Ocean City Pops will sponsor its annual music competition for local high school students 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, at the Ocean City Music Pier (on the Boardwalk at Moorlyn Terrace). The event is free and open to the public.
The contest will feature three categories this year: vocal, instrumental and piano.
Cash prizes will be given to the top three winners in each category of $1,000, $500 and $250. Judges for the competition will be Bill Scheible, conductor emeritus; Angel Garland, retired choral director; and Greg DiBona, graduate of the Manhattan School of Music with a degree in piano performance. Students must be living in or attending high school in Cape May County or Atlantic County.
Local retired school superintendent Stephen Gring will be master of ceremony. Accompanying the musicians on piano will be Scott Breiner.