Recently a friend of mine mentioned the growing amount of farmers markets that will be opening this month. It reminded me farmers markets are a great way for both new and existing businesses to reach new customers.
Even though it is considered work, many business owners and employees enjoy the change of scenery or the idea of being outdoors and connecting with people. Some businesses even create teams of people who volunteer to represent their companies at the farmers market because they enjoy the experience.
Weather and attendance as well as the ability of the individual farmers markets to be successful will affect your results.
With so many choices in our area, how do you decide what farmers market to sign up for as a vendor? A good suggestion is to visit a number of farmers markets. Pay attention and takes notes of what you see and then decide if that farmers market is a good fit for your business.
Try to sell something that no one else is selling. This is not always possible, but if it is, you will end up being more successful in the end. But if you are selling the same items as another vendor, be sure to find unique ways to display your wares and to communicate and interact with the customers.
Think about who will work the booth or sell your products. If you own the business and have the time to do it, that is a great opportunity to see and hear customers' reactions to your products or services. If you cannot be there, make sure a knowledgeable individual you trust to manage your brand is there.
You may want to consider bringing a tent, sunblock and a cooler full of water. A sunny day can bring a large number of people but it also brings the potential of sunburn, dehydration or even worse sun- or heat-related medical concerns. Stay cool, shady and hydrated.
Think about the right amount of products to bring. The art of figuring out what is just the right amount of products will take time. The more markets you attend as a vendor, the better you will become at inventory minimums and maximums.
Be clear on your pricing, sharing that information with your potential customers. You should have price tags whenever possible, and always think about how you are handling sales tax if it is applicable to the products you are selling. People do not always ask for the price, they may decide to walk away. If they don’t know and don’t want to ask what the price is, they are less likely to purchase.
It is time for change. That simply means bring a good amount of change. Be sure you have enough in fives, ones and coins to break big bills. Also perhaps try to price items in nothing less than quarters.
If your product is something that can be sampled, consider offering samples. This is a great way to get your product in the hands and mouths of new customers. Just make sure you are following all of the rules set forth by your local health department.
I hope the suggestions above will make it easier for you to take your business show on the road as a vendor at some of our local and regional farmers markets. When you see me on a nice sunny day cruising the markets, be sure to say hello!