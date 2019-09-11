The weather for the last Farmers Market of the season was perfect, warm with a nice breeze and everyone was all smiles as shoppers thanked volunteers and wished everyone well until the market reopens next year.
Bob Galbraith kept everyone updated about the market and also kept everyone upbeat with his gift of song.
The Chili Contest was judged by a team of Firemen-the best judges ever of chili. The winner of the contest was Lora Constantine, who won a $100 TD gift card. The second place winner was Eve Becker and third place winner was Steve Fromm. Afterward, samples were sold and $46 was raised for the Marine Mammal Stranding Center.
Mike King won the Guess the Number of Beans Contest. There were 91 entries with 4,611 beans in the jar and Mike guessed 4515. Great Job Mike!
Children truly enjoyed themselves on the Let’s Go Fitness Circuit. They also danced to Bob Galbraith’s songs. So fun to see children enjoying themselves!
Volunteers, Winnie Galbraith and Barbara Corcoran, from the St. Thomas Women’s Club, conveyed the many spiritual and engaging activities that they share throughout the year. Some lucky winner won 2 tickets to the upcoming Fashion Show.
The Farmers Market wishes to recognize and sincerely thank the following sponsors for their ongoing support:
ADVANCE scale, Alison Paul Builders, Anonymous, Aqua Verita, AtlantiCare, Bayside Dental, Brigantine PT and Fitness, Brigantine Chamber of Commerce, Brindisi Builders, Clean Communities, Brigantine Elks, Keates-Plum Funeral Home, NEXTEK, North Point Marina, Pirates Den, Richman’s Ice Cream, VFW, W.T.Hannan Builders.
The Farmers Market cherishes the dedication of its exceptional volunteers who give so much of their time to make the market a success. Their service to the community is special and greatly appreciated.
The Farmers Market also wishes to acknowledge our vendors and thank them for another amazing year.
Special thanks to John Doring and Public Works who are always there to support the market.
The Farmers Market is truly thankful for the City, Police and Firefighters, all of whom are an important part of the team.
A huge shout out goes to our neighbors, including the Library, Presbyterian Church and nearby residents!
Wishing everyone health and happiness until we meet again!
