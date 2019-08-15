Tickets are now available for the event with proceeds benefiting the Farmington Volunteer Fire Company No. 4. Doors open at 6 pm, Bingo starts at 7 pm. Cost: $30 (presale) $35 at door if seating available. Admission includes 10 games (2 books of 4 squares per guest). The event will be held at 301 Maple Ave, Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Saturday, August 24, 2019, 7 PM – 11:30 PM. Visit the Farmington Vol. Fire Company Facebook page for the Eventbrite link to purchase tickets. For more information at https://www.facebook.com/farmingtonfire4 or you can also call 609-641-3951

