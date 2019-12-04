EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Students at the Fernwood Middle School are participating in a new program to learn the basics of operating a business thanks to donations from the community.

Counselors at the school started a coffee shop called “Koffee Korner,” offering coffee and treats to school staff with the help of sixth, seventh and eighth grade students every Friday for the remainder of the year.

The shop started operations in November with a donation of coffee and doughnuts from Dunkin’ Donuts in Egg Harbor Township. In addition, the counselors also received a donation from Greg Fuller, vice president of commercial lending at Ocean First Bank.

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

