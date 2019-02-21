CAPE MAY — This is the fourth year that Fins Bar & Grille is helping local nonprofit organizations with its Social Sunday Events.
Once again, East Lynne Theater Company is pleased to be one of the recipients. East Lynne was the first Equity professional theater in the country to focus on American classics and new works based on American literature and history. The award-winning company has been recognized for artistic excellence and cultural significance by The Wall Street Journal, The Philadelphia Inquirer and WHYY Public Television and Radio, and is listed as one of the top 75 summer theaters in North America in The New York Times.
Enjoy brunch, listen to live music provided by Fins and meet East Lynne staff, board members, volunteers and friends during the event 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 17. Fins is at 142 Decatur St.
At 2:30 p.m., East Lynne receives 50 percent of the earned revenue from the brunch. Raffle tickets will be available for the 2019 Great Escape Vacation: $5 for one ticket or $20 for five. The drawing will be at the theater’s fall gala at Aleathea's Restaurant, and participants need not be present to win.
Also on hand will be 2019 Season Tickets: Four for only $90 to be used at any time and in any way. These are offered through March 31. Season tickets are $100 if purchased between April 1 and June 30.
The theme for East Lynne's season is "Who’s Telling the Truth?”