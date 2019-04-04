The Harold J. "Whitey" Swartz Valor Awards and Service Recognition ceremony will be held at the Atlantic County Firefighters’ Association meeting 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 17.
The meeting and ceremony will be hosted by the Margate City Fire Department at the Anthony “Tony” Canale Training Center, 5033 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township.
Those being honored for valor:
Capt. Jim Day, Hammonton Fire Department, unit citation
Chief Sean Macri, Hammonton Fire Department, unit citation
Firefighter Ryan Finn, Collings Lakes Volunteer Fire Company / Hammonton Police Department dispatcher / AtlantiCare EMT, unit citation
Lt. Tim Kelly, Hammonton Fire Department, unit citation
Capt. AJ Berenato, Hammonton Fire Department, unit citation
On Feb. 14, 2018, Day, Macri, Finn and Berenato successfully performed CPR on Firefighter John Warren Jr. after he suffered a myocardial infarction while operating the pump at a structure fire on Union Road in Hammonton. Kelly took over the pump operation and restored water flow to the attack lines in place. Due to the quick thinking and actions of all involved, Warren is alive and well today.
Firefighter (Ret.) Ernie Tarsitano, Ventnor City Fire Department, certificate of valor, class one.
On July 26, 2018 Firefighter (Ret.) Ernie Tarsitano successfully removed the occupant from a fully involved structure fire on the White Horse Pike in Galloway Township, without the benefit of firefighter protective gear or a water source, just moments before the structure became untenable and a rescue would not have been possible.
Those being honored for having served 50-plus years in the fire service:
Charles F. Sear, Cardiff Volunteer Fire Company
Raymond Wenzel Jr., Germania Volunteer Fire Company
Edward Hackett, Northfield Fire Department
Henry Martinelli, Northfield Fire Department
Charles H. Horner, Oceanville Volunteer Fire Company
Tree of Fallen Heroes Ceremony
In addition to honoring those for their service and valor, a ceremony to add a leaf bearing the name of fallen Firefighter Natalie Dempsey to the Tree of Fallen Heroes will be held. Dempsey, of the Mizpah Volunteer Fire Company, died in a tragic motor vehicle accident while responding to the firehouse for a reported structure fire on the morning of Dec. 25, 2018. The Tree of Fallen Heroes was installed at the Anthony “Tony” Canale Training Center in 2007 to honor all the Atlantic County police, fire and EMS who have died in the line of duty.