This photo of the first Brownie troop in Egg Harbor Township was taken in 1965 at the home of Tracy Miller, who lived in Farmington section of the township. The leaders of the troop were Ellen Miller Stewart and Gladys Johnson.
In the front row are Virginia Habermehl, Denise Liekfet, Theresa Previti, Marie Tighe, Virginia Briney and Gail Johnson.
In the second row are Tracy Miller, Debbie Tighe, Linda Gehres, Billy Jean, Bates, Marlene Matthews, Elizabeth Price, unknown, Melanie Skaggs and Cinthia Nash.
