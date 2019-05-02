BRIGANTINE — Shane Galbraith, 5, of Jenkintown, Pennsylvania, was the first child to use the new Playaway Launchpad at the Brigantine branch of the Atlantic County Library System on Monday, April 22.
The Playaway Launchpad is a pre-loaded tablet with learning apps and games for kids, featuring an easy-to-use interface, and 100% secure. No download time. No need for Wi-Fi.
It is a great way to provide a child with a literacy tool, fuel the imagination and foster a love of stories and learning. Now access to powerful content is simple as turning on the device — come and see for free in-library use at the Brigantine branch.