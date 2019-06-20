SOMERS POINT — Somers Point will celebrate summertime with its 27th annual AtlantiCare Concerts on the beach starting Friday, June 21. All concerts take place 7 p.m. on William Morrow Beach on Bay Avenue and are free to attend.
The first concert will be by Jethro Tull’s Martin Barre. Barre, Jethro Tull’s founding lead guitarist, celebrates Tull’s 50th anniversary.
Attendance is free to the public, and there will be limited snacks and nonalcoholic beverages available for purchase at each concert. In the event of inclement weather, concert venue changes or cancellations will be posted to the Somers Point Facebook page at facebook.com/somerspoint.
For more information, see somerspointbeachconcerts.com or somerspointgov.org or call 609-927-9088.