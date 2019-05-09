I hold tremendous pride in telling people where I grew up. Sharing the experiences of my youth that built my habits, work ethic and my interest in things I truly enjoy is one of my favorite pastimes. The ability to tell stories that have the potential to both educate and entertain is something I continue to explore in both business and life.
This “skill set” sharping would not be possible, or would be less authentic, without actually living the experiences I write and talk about regularly. This is where Somers Point, my hometown for over half of my life comes in. The memories of my youth became my building blocks and experience bank that I continue to build on and draw from every day.
When I was old enough to wonder about town, I was drawn to the bay front. The water’s edge and marsh that surrounds Somers Point was the most amazing playground for the many of the kids I grew up with. If it floated, we climb aboard. Whether it was an oversized piece of Styrofoam or somebody’s brother’s old surf board we went floating along the pilings, docks, and water ways along the bay any chance we got. We acquired a deep "local knowledge" of inlets, back bays, channels, creeks and wetlands. Those actions earned us the nickname “Bay Rat.” Looking back and even by some definitions bounced around today it seems unfaltering, yet we embraced the moniker and I still celebrate my “Bay Rat” youth to this day.
Daily adventures aside, as “Bay Rats” we learned what the items we utilized were made of, which ones could carry our weight, and we discovered all the amazing critters and creatures that lurked and lived along our bay front. These actions taught us about science, physics, and the environment perhaps depending on the outcome of our day even medicine. Based on the plan for the days we spent and the discussion or disagreements that might erupt over planning out our day, decision making, diplomacy, negotiation skills and critical thinking were also part of our life lessons, whether we knew it or not of our youthful learning.
When it came to socializing with people our age as well as those older than us, Somers Point offered so many options to interact and engage with different generations. These opportunities spanned from working to social settings from sports to community events. From delivering papers and busing tables at the V.F.W. Friday night dinners I learned about commerce and customer service. During years of all the sports Somers Point offered, I learned about teamwork. During great large scale annual events like Good Old Days and Bayfest, I learned how to interact and engage in a community.
These learning lessons and the resulting stories of how the experiences allow me to create educational lessons in business have proven invaluable to my personal and professional development. While I am sure no matter where I may have grown up, there would be some level of experience gained. The richness of the resources and quality people that surrounded me in Somers Point definitely shaped me along with my career path.
And now in a strange twist of fate, my worlds are colliding to include my backstory, my bay front adventures and business. This week Somers Point Brewing Company will release Bay Rat Wit. It is a suggestion I shared with the SoPoBrewCo team when they first planned the business. A few of the owners asked, “Why Bay Rat?”….. so I shared a story or two.
A wit beer’s color is usually hazy colored, most typically light amber. It offers a distinct feel with a light taste. That makes this beer a great summer choice of beverage, and the Bay Rat in me would not have it any other way. Be sure to stop in the brewery, try the Bay Rat Wit, and toast those that earned the nickname and inspired the brew.
Here’s to all my fellow “Bay Rats” that continue to utilize the knowledge, wit and wisdom we gained to contribute to our communities and world in meaningful ways.