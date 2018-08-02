For more than 30 years, on the first Tuesday evening of every August, communities across the United States have celebrated National Night Out.
The observation began in 1984 with a group of Neighborhood Watch volunteers in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. The 35th annual celebration is expected to bring together 38 million Americans in 16,000 communities across the U.S. Its goal is simple: to bring people and local law enforcement together, making cities and towns friendlier and safer.
In Sea Isle City, National Night Out is always a big event — and a big crowd-pleaser, drawing close to 1,000 participants each year, said Chief of Police Tom McQuillen.
“The officers really enjoy it,” said McQuillen. “They get to interact with people and show them we’re not these big mean guys that only write tickets and arrest people. We get to break some barriers and builds some relationships.”
Sea Isle City’s National Night Out will feature complimentary snacks and giveaways, as well as a variety of free activities, including face painters, inflatable bounce houses, a family photo booth, games, live music and other family-friendly activities. Local police officers will volunteer to occupy a dunk tank to raise funds for Mayor Len Desiderio’s 2018 Holiday Toy and Food Drive.
“There’s a football toss and the kids get to play with the officers,” McQuillen added. “All the police vehicles are on display, so kids can get in the police car and turn on the siren and flashing lights.”
They’re also welcome to sit in the supersized five-ton military vehicle law enforcers us to get around in high-water conditions, he said.
The event, from 6 to 8 p.m., will also include interactive law enforcement and safety displays. Officers will also advise residents about the dangers of drug and alcohol abuse, and allow people to try on special goggles that show how alcohol impairs basic functions.
Representatives of Sea Isle City’s Fire Department, Division of Emergency Medical Services and Beach Patrol, as well as the Cape May County’s Sheriff’s Office, Prosecutor’s Office and SWAT Team will be on hand.
“All those entities are there in a very relaxed setting, so if people have any questions, it’s an opportunity to get some answers,” said McQuillen.
All the festivities will take place at Excursion Park, JFK Boulevard and Pleasure Avenue. National Night Out will be followed by a free movie, “Cars 3,” starting at dusk (approximately 8:30 p.m.). Families are reminded to bring folding chairs or beach blankets.
“It’s a nice little night,” said McQuillen. “It shows that police officers like people and want to help.”
To learn more about National Night Out, visit the Sea Isle City Police Department’s Facebook page or visit www.visitsicnj.com.