GALLOWAY - Knock out opioid abuse town hall from 6-8 pm. Local leaders will provide residents with a look into the impact of opioid epidemic on their community and the steps taken to address the crisis sponsored by the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey. Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, through its philanthropic arm, The Horizon Foundation for New Jersey, is collaborating with PDFNJ on a new two-year Knock Out Opioid Abuse initiative to address the opioid epidemic through community outreach, prescriber education, parent education and a statewide awareness campaign.
The campaign will include a new micro-website that will be an informational and interactive hub on opioids, transit and outdoor advertising, and social media communications.
The Galloway town hall will be the second event in the 2019-20 Knock Out Opioid Abuse Town Hall Series, which will be held in 21 communities throughout the state. These town halls will build on the progress of the Knock Out Opioid Abuse Town Hall Series from 2017 and 2018, which was held for all 21 New Jersey counties and also supported by a grant from The Horizon Foundation for New Jersey. Speakers at the town hall will include Galloway Police Chief Donna Higbee, Galloway Ambulance Squad Director Chuck Uhl, Pastor Mike Bult of the Mainland Baptist Church, and other community leaders and experts on the opioid epidemic. For more information and to register to attend, visit http://knockoutopioidabuse.drugfreenj.org/. Galloway Senior Center, 621 W. White Horse Pike, Egg Harbor City. Matt Birchenough, matt@drugfreenj.org, 2019161032. http://knockoutopioidabuse.drugfreenj.org/.