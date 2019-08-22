Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All persons named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Vladimir C. Castro, 23, of Trenton, was arrested and charged with possession of CDS on Aug. 10.
Steven J. Adams, 47, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with DWI on Aug. 9.
Nelly Slaughter, 38, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with shoplifting on Aug. 8.
Gregorio G. Procopio Jr., 30 of Lindenwold, was arrested and charged with taking means of conveyance and criminal mischief w/damage on Aug. 8.
Ryan A. Morris, 19, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with underage possession of alcohol on Aug. 4.
Tara E. Walsh, 38, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with DWI on Aug. 4.
Channy L. Young, 52, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with DWI and possession of CDS on Aug. 4.
Robert O. Evans Jr., 48, of Pleasantville, was arrested and charged with possession of CDS on Aug. 4.
Naeem N. Whilder, 21, of Pleasantville, was arrested and charged with possession of CDS, distribution of CDS, and hindering apprehension on Aug. 4.
Roxanna L. Arias-Igreda, 27, of East Orange, was arrested and charged with DWI on Aug. 4.