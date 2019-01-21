Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Christopher A. Lewis, 28, of Galloway, was arrested Jan. 6 and charged with criminal mischief with damage.
Shamirah L. Wilson, 20, of Atlantic City, was arrested Jan. 8 and charged with resisting arrest, hindering apprehension, obstructing administration of law.
Shamir A. James, 26, of Galloway, was arrested Jan. 8 and charged with aggravated assault with weapon, possession of weapon for unlawful purpose, possession of weapon, endangering the welfare of children, employing juvenile in the commission of a crime, improper behavior, conspiracy.
Charles J. Green Jr., 28, of Haddon Township, was arrested Jan. 8 and charged with possession of CDS.
Alix S. Pierre, 33, of Galloway, was arrested Jan. 9 and charged with exhibiting false documents as proof of ID, hindering apprehension.
Michael F. Brolewicz, 21, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Jan. 9 and charged with possession of CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Faqir Taliaferro-Purnel, 21, of Atlantic City, was arrested Jan. 10 and charged with shoplifting.
Zahir S. Phillips, 27, of Pleasantville, was arrested Jan. 11 and charged with hindering apprehension.
David White, 41, of Philadelphia, was arrested Jan. 12 and charged with possession of CDS.
Luis R. Martinez, 34, of Galloway, was arrested Jan. 12 and charged with possession of CDS.