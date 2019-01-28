,Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All persons named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Earl G. Hayes Jr., 55, of Galloway, was arrested Jan. 13 and charged with child abuse.
A 15-year-old male, of Galloway, was arrested Jan. 14 and charged with aggravated assault.
Angelis M. Molina, 20, of Atlantic City, was arrested Jan. 14 and charged with possession of CDS.
Gregory M. Rapp, 58, of Galloway, was arrested Jan. 17 and charged with hindering apprehension.
Thomas N. Pacula, 37, of Absecon, was arrested Jan. 18 and charged with DWI.
A 16-year-old male, of Galloway, was arrested by Jan. 18 and charged with possession of CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A 14-year-old male, of Galloway, was arrested Jan. 18 and charged with possession of CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia.