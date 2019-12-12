Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty. This report only contains individuals who were arrested based on complaints signed by law enforcement personnel, not private citizen-signed complaints.
Dazayn J. McFadden, 25, of Atlantic City, was arrested and charged with harassment and contempt on Nov. 24.
Clarissa M. Cruz, 28, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested and charged with possession of CDS on Nov. 24.
Desmond J. Garris, 26, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of handgun, purchase of firearms and possession of CDS on Nov. 25.
Jeffrey C. Martin, 29, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of weapon and possession of CDS on Nov. 26.
Tracy D. McHale, 50, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with assault on police and obstructing administration of law on Nov. 26.
Christopher Novak, 29, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with DWI on Nov. 27.
Patrick M. Neville, 37, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was arrested and charged with DWI on Nov. 28.
Patrick G. Lynch Jr., 21 of Mullica, was arrested and charged with DWI on Nov. 28.
Jahniqua N. Branham, 25, of Atlantic City, was arrested and charged with hindering apprehension on Nov. 30.
Frank P. Bruce III, 40, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with DWI on Nov. 30.
Steve C. Grotts, 30, of Mystic Island, was arrested and charged with hindering apprehension on Nov. 30.
Holly A. Garica, 32, of Little Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with hindering apprehension on Nov. 30.
Michele L. Garica, 51, of Waretown, was arrested and charged with possession of CDS and hindering apprehension on Nov. 30.
