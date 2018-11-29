Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
David J. Baden, 34, of Galloway Township, was arrested Nov. 11 and charged with driving while intoxicated.
Stephen Tempest, 28, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested Nov. 11 and charged with possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Christopher L. Butler, 43, of Vineland, was arrested Nov. 12 and charged with forgery.
Jenna L. Gatto, 31, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested Nov. 12 and charged with DWI.
A 14-year-old Galloway Township boy was arrested Nov. 12 and charged with criminal mischief w/damage.
Two 14-year-old Galloway Township boys were arrested Nov. 12 and charged with conspiracy.
A 16-year-old Galloway Township boy was arrested Nov. 13 and charged with lewdness.
Four 16-year-old Galloway Township boys were arrested Nov. 13 and charged with criminal trespass.
A 16-year-old Mays Landing boy was arrested Nov. 13 and charged with criminal trespass.
A 15-year-old Galloway Township boy was arrested Nov. 13 and charged with criminal trespass.
Two 14-year-old Galloway Township boys were arrested Nov. 14 and charged with criminal trespass.
Joseph A. Santiago, 20, of Galloway Township, was arrested Nov. 14 and charged with possession of CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Steven C. Palmer, 27, of Galloway Township, was arrested Nov. 15 and charged with defiant trespass.
Danay D. Spence, 29, of Galloway Township, was arrested Nov. 16 and charged with theft of movable property.
Elizabeth J. Workman, 19, of Mizpah, was arrested Nov. 17 and charged with possession of CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Antonio Jamieson Jr., 31, of Mays Landing, was arrested Nov. 17 and charged with possession of CDS.
Stephanie S. Alper-Tucci, 36, of Galloway Township, was arrested Nov. 17 and charged with DWI.