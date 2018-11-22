Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Steven C. Palmer, 27, of Galloway Township, was arrested Nov. 4 and charged with assault on a health care worker, defiant trespasser, obstructing administration of law, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Steven C. Koskinas, 59, of Galloway Township, was arrested Nov. 5 and charged with operating a motor vehicle during period of license suspension.
Frank P. Jiacopello Jr., 27, of Mays Landing, was arrested Nov. 7 and charged with possession and distribution of hypodermic needle.
Brandon L. Hamlet-Harper, 21, of Mays Landing, was arrested Nov. 9 and charged with possession of CDS and manufacturing/distributing CDS.